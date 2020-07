Amenities

Move-In Ready, Spacious Half-Duplex, pleasant layout, living & dining combo with fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, both bedrooms are upstairs with fresh new carpet ,split bedroom arrangement, recent wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, One car garage , with additional covered parking for 2 more cars, close to Firewheel Mall 190 & 78, easy access to FWY! Spacious yard with covered patio! MUST SEE! Pets allowed on case to case basis.