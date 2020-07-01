All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:04 AM

2309 Matterhorn Drive

2309 Matterhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Matterhorn Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. Status will change as soon as funds and signatures are complete. Three bedroom home with a bonus room that can be used as an extra bedroom or living area. Ceramic tile & tile floor in all living areas. Laminate in bedrooms. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Range replaced 2012. Refrigerator replaced 2013. Water Heater 2014. New dishwasher. Good sized backyard with full yard sprinkler system. Easy access to major freeways and local dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have any available units?
2309 Matterhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have?
Some of 2309 Matterhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Matterhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Matterhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Matterhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Matterhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 Matterhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Matterhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Matterhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Matterhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Matterhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Matterhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

