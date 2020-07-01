2309 Matterhorn Drive

Amenities

APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED. Status will change as soon as funds and signatures are complete. Three bedroom home with a bonus room that can be used as an extra bedroom or living area. Ceramic tile & tile floor in all living areas. Laminate in bedrooms. Open floor plan with cozy fireplace. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Range replaced 2012. Refrigerator replaced 2013. Water Heater 2014. New dishwasher. Good sized backyard with full yard sprinkler system. Easy access to major freeways and local dining and shopping.