2305 Jamie Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful roomy duplex was just completely remodeled that includes New Bathrooms, Granite Kitchen Coutertops, Sink,Premium Laminate Floors, Fresh Paint, Blinds, etc. Located in an established neighborhood near George Bush Turnpike, Highway 78, and Firewheel. This home offers a laundry room, big backyard, Kids playing are in the backyard, shed, private driveway and carport not usually seen in duplexes. The central heat and air system was replaced in 2018 and the roof was replaced in 2017. Won't Last!!!