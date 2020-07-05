229 Los Santos Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Gorgeous rustic home walking distance from parks and trails with pretty curb appeal. Eat-in galley style kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and tile back splash. Vaulted ceilings through living room and master suite, cozy brick fireplace and large sliding door out to the spacious backyard with beautiful mature tree and shed for extra storage. Vinyl wood flooring, decorative ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. Master suite offers private bath with dual walk-in closets. Come view this beauty today!