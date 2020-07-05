All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 229 Los Santos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
229 Los Santos Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:45 PM

229 Los Santos Drive

229 Los Santos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

229 Los Santos Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous rustic home walking distance from parks and trails with pretty curb appeal. Eat-in galley style kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and tile back splash. Vaulted ceilings through living room and master suite, cozy brick fireplace and large sliding door out to the spacious backyard with beautiful mature tree and shed for extra storage. Vinyl wood flooring, decorative ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. Master suite offers private bath with dual walk-in closets. Come view this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Los Santos Drive have any available units?
229 Los Santos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Los Santos Drive have?
Some of 229 Los Santos Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Los Santos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Los Santos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Los Santos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 Los Santos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 229 Los Santos Drive offer parking?
No, 229 Los Santos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 229 Los Santos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Los Santos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Los Santos Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Los Santos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Los Santos Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Los Santos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Los Santos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Los Santos Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District