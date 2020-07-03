All apartments in Garland
2220 Proctor Street
2220 Proctor Street

2220 Proctor Street · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Proctor Street, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy home with original hardwood, vinyl and laminate flooring, and new paint through out. Features a nice sized treed backyard (not fenced) and huge bedroom in the back that can be used as a living area. Single car garage with new double driveway. This home is in a great location. $4350 min monthly gross income required, Credit score of 550 min, No previous evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcy, criminal history. Documentation for each applicant on lease last 3 month of bank stmts, 1 month check stubs, Copy of driver’s license. Pets on case by case basis. Refrigerator included but will not be serviced. Info deemed reliable, not confirmed. Buyer & Buyer's RE to verify ALL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

