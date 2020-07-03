2220 Proctor Street

Amenities
Cozy home with original hardwood, vinyl and laminate flooring, and new paint through out. Features a nice sized treed backyard (not fenced) and huge bedroom in the back that can be used as a living area. Single car garage with new double driveway. This home is in a great location. $4350 min monthly gross income required, Credit score of 550 min, No previous evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcy, criminal history. Documentation for each applicant on lease last 3 month of bank stmts, 1 month check stubs, Copy of driver’s license. Pets on case by case basis. Refrigerator included but will not be serviced. Info deemed reliable, not confirmed. Buyer & Buyer's RE to verify ALL