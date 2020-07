Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful roomy duplex that includes two full Bathrooms, Large Kitchen Countertops, Sink, Premium Laminate Floors, Fresh Paint, Blinds, etc. Located in an established neighborhood near George Bush Turnpike, Highway 78, and Firewheel. This home offers a laundry room, shed, private driveway and rear entry. Newer central heat and air system . Won't Last!!! Please Text Listing Agent for quick response. Bluetooth Supra on front door. No appointment needed, just go and Show.