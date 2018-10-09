All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
2211 Forestbrook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

2211 Forestbrook Drive

2211 Forestbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Forestbrook Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great duplex in a highly desired quite neighborhood close to shopping, dining and local transportation. This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex is like living in a single family home. The living and dining area have wood floors in the wide open concept. The kitchen and bath have ceramic tile flooring. The backyard has a privacy fenced in area and also a separate yard area in the back next to the driveway. FP is for cosmetic use only! This home is a must see! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have any available units?
2211 Forestbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have?
Some of 2211 Forestbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Forestbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Forestbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Forestbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Forestbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Forestbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Forestbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Forestbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Forestbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Forestbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Forestbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

