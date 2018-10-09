2211 Forestbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A great duplex in a highly desired quite neighborhood close to shopping, dining and local transportation. This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex is like living in a single family home. The living and dining area have wood floors in the wide open concept. The kitchen and bath have ceramic tile flooring. The backyard has a privacy fenced in area and also a separate yard area in the back next to the driveway. FP is for cosmetic use only! This home is a must see! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.