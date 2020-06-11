Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2206 Sword Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2206 Sword Drive
2206 Sword Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2206 Sword Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comes With All The Amenities And Use Of The Full House. Laundry And Dryer Fridge Dishwashing Machine And Jacuzzi.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 Sword Drive have any available units?
2206 Sword Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2206 Sword Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Sword Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Sword Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2206 Sword Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2206 Sword Drive offer parking?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Sword Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Sword Drive have a pool?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Sword Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Sword Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Sword Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 Sword Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
