2138 Village Crest Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Truly outstanding open floor plan, well maintain home, make this home look and feel better than new. A solid oak wood leaded glass front door welcomes you to the entry, open living room, and dining areas featuring engineered hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace and large master bedroom. The kitchen has been update to include an extended serving bar. The backyard features 2 out buildings on concrete slabs and a 7ft stained wood privacy fence. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. 1 YEAR PLUS LEASE ONLY