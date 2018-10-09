All apartments in Garland
2138 Village Crest Drive
2138 Village Crest Drive

2138 Village Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Village Crest Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Truly outstanding open floor plan, well maintain home, make this home look and feel better than new. A solid oak wood leaded glass front door welcomes you to the entry, open living room, and dining areas featuring engineered hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace and large master bedroom. The kitchen has been update to include an extended serving bar. The backyard features 2 out buildings on concrete slabs and a 7ft stained wood privacy fence. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. 1 YEAR PLUS LEASE ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Village Crest Drive have any available units?
2138 Village Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Village Crest Drive have?
Some of 2138 Village Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Village Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Village Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Village Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Village Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Village Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Village Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 2138 Village Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Village Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Village Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2138 Village Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Village Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2138 Village Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Village Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Village Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

