2138 Village Crest Drive

Amenities
Truly outstanding open floor plan, well maintain home, make this home look and feel better than new. A solid oak wood leaded glass front door welcomes you to the entry, open living room, and dining areas featuring engineered hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace and large master bedroom. The kitchen has been update to include an extended serving bar. The backyard features 2 out buildings on concrete slabs and a 7ft stained wood privacy fence. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. 1 YEAR PLUS LEASE ONLY