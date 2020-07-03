All apartments in Garland
2109 Mcintosh Drive

Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

2109 Mcintosh Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Castlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PENDING PLEASE CALL 214-308-1818 FOR MORE INFORMATION**

*No housing vouchers.* Great location near Firewheel and George Bush! Spacious and bright four-bedroom home in Garland. New laminate wood flooring and paint throughout. Open floor plan; ceramic tile in kitchen. Each bathroom has double sinks. Fourth room makes a great office! Tenant to verify schools and measurements. Tenant to provide refrigerator and washer dryer. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have any available units?
2109 Mcintosh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have?
Some of 2109 Mcintosh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Mcintosh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Mcintosh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Mcintosh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Mcintosh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive offer parking?
No, 2109 Mcintosh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Mcintosh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Mcintosh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Mcintosh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Mcintosh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Mcintosh Drive has units with dishwashers.

