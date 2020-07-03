2109 Mcintosh Drive

Amenities

**PENDING PLEASE CALL 214-308-1818 FOR MORE INFORMATION**



*No housing vouchers.* Great location near Firewheel and George Bush! Spacious and bright four-bedroom home in Garland. New laminate wood flooring and paint throughout. Open floor plan; ceramic tile in kitchen. Each bathroom has double sinks. Fourth room makes a great office! Tenant to verify schools and measurements. Tenant to provide refrigerator and washer dryer. Pets on case by case basis.