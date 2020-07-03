2105 Tiehack Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with added charm in details. Wood burning fireplace is comforted with warm colored walls and flooring. Tons of shelving and closet space throughout home. Updated bathrooms with great finishing touches. Dining space has great lighting and sliding door to enjoy the elements. Great size back yard with gardening area, beautiful trees that allow for minimal shading, and a workshop-storage attachment! Two car garage AND 2 car covered parking, its a win win! This will not last long