2105 Tiehack Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:11 AM

2105 Tiehack Lane

2105 Tiehack Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Tiehack Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with added charm in details. Wood burning fireplace is comforted with warm colored walls and flooring. Tons of shelving and closet space throughout home. Updated bathrooms with great finishing touches. Dining space has great lighting and sliding door to enjoy the elements. Great size back yard with gardening area, beautiful trees that allow for minimal shading, and a workshop-storage attachment! Two car garage AND 2 car covered parking, its a win win! This will not last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Tiehack Lane have any available units?
2105 Tiehack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Tiehack Lane have?
Some of 2105 Tiehack Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Tiehack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Tiehack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Tiehack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Tiehack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2105 Tiehack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Tiehack Lane offers parking.
Does 2105 Tiehack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Tiehack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Tiehack Lane have a pool?
No, 2105 Tiehack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Tiehack Lane have accessible units?
No, 2105 Tiehack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Tiehack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Tiehack Lane has units with dishwashers.

