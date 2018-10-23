All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:54 AM

2008 Patricia Lane

2008 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE OR SALE. Recent updates include totally remodeled modern style bathrooms, upgraded fixtures, kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic backsplash and wood cabinets, new appliances installed in 2018. Also 2 inch window blinds installed new in 2018 as well as most of the upgrades. Original refinished wood floors & ceramic tile, NO CARPET. Master bath include a beautiful sliding barn door. Two living areas & plenty of natural light along with great floor plan makes this home perfect the holidays! You'll enjoy the parking space with swing drive garage and spacious backyard with mature trees & private fence. Quick access to Highways 78, 635 & 75. Also for Sale . AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH OR SHORT TERM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Patricia Lane have any available units?
2008 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Patricia Lane have?
Some of 2008 Patricia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2008 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Patricia Lane offers parking.
Does 2008 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 2008 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2008 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

