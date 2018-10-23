2008 Patricia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE OR SALE. Recent updates include totally remodeled modern style bathrooms, upgraded fixtures, kitchen with granite countertop, ceramic backsplash and wood cabinets, new appliances installed in 2018. Also 2 inch window blinds installed new in 2018 as well as most of the upgrades. Original refinished wood floors & ceramic tile, NO CARPET. Master bath include a beautiful sliding barn door. Two living areas & plenty of natural light along with great floor plan makes this home perfect the holidays! You'll enjoy the parking space with swing drive garage and spacious backyard with mature trees & private fence. Quick access to Highways 78, 635 & 75. Also for Sale . AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH OR SHORT TERM.