2005 Tiehack Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM
2005 Tiehack Lane
2005 Tiehack Lane
·
No Longer Available
2005 Tiehack Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom Garland home! Large back yard. Updated master bathroom! New vinyl flooring and full paint!! Choice of your own schools! Your new home awaits
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane have any available units?
2005 Tiehack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2005 Tiehack Lane have?
Some of 2005 Tiehack Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2005 Tiehack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Tiehack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Tiehack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Tiehack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Tiehack Lane offers parking.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Tiehack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane have a pool?
No, 2005 Tiehack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Tiehack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Tiehack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Tiehack Lane has units with dishwashers.
