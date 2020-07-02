1948 Devonshire Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, modern appliances, new counter tops, ceiling fans, a wooden fenced backyard, and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Tinsley Park, Sam Houston Middle School, Parkcrest Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Wendy's, Family Thrift Center and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.