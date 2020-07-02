All apartments in Garland
1948 Devonshire Dr
1948 Devonshire Dr

1948 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1948 Devonshire Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, modern appliances, new counter tops, ceiling fans, a wooden fenced backyard, and a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Tinsley Park, Sam Houston Middle School, Parkcrest Elementary School, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Wendy's, Family Thrift Center and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
1948 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Devonshire Dr have?
Some of 1948 Devonshire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Devonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Devonshire Dr offers parking.
Does 1948 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Devonshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
No, 1948 Devonshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1948 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 Devonshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

