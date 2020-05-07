All apartments in Garland
1925 Steamboat Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Steamboat Springs Drive

1925 Steamboat Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Steamboat Springs Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holiday Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeously updated one- story home located in central Garland. Glass sliding doors open from the living room into private backyard. Awesome for outdoor dining and entertaining! New stainless-steel appliances with granite counter tops throughout the kitchen. Utility room is separate from the kitchen. Huge Master Bedroom with separate sitting area. Close to George Bush Turnpike. Parks, Church's and retail shops all with in driven distance. Available 10/14/18.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have any available units?
1925 Steamboat Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have?
Some of 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Steamboat Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Steamboat Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

