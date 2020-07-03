1913 Landa Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful traditional home in quiet and established neighborhood of Williams Estates. If you're looking for some extra space this is it! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 beautifully renovated full baths, the bonus room could be used as an office or a 5th bedroom. Gorgeous hand scraped hardwood floors throughout entire house, never go out of style with these floors. Other upgrades include new HVAC system, new gas line, new texture and paint, fully renovated kitchen with new SS appliances, foundation recently repaired (comes with a transferable warranty)

Excludes: Home de