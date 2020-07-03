All apartments in Garland
1913 Landa Drive

1913 Landa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Landa Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Williams

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful traditional home in quiet and established neighborhood of Williams Estates. If you're looking for some extra space this is it! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 beautifully renovated full baths, the bonus room could be used as an office or a 5th bedroom. Gorgeous hand scraped hardwood floors throughout entire house, never go out of style with these floors. Other upgrades include new HVAC system, new gas line, new texture and paint, fully renovated kitchen with new SS appliances, foundation recently repaired (comes with a transferable warranty)
Excludes: Home de

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Landa Drive have any available units?
1913 Landa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Landa Drive have?
Some of 1913 Landa Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Landa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Landa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Landa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Landa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1913 Landa Drive offer parking?
No, 1913 Landa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Landa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Landa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Landa Drive have a pool?
No, 1913 Landa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Landa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1913 Landa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Landa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Landa Drive has units with dishwashers.

