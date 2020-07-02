All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1830 Homestead Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1830 Homestead Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 Homestead Place

1830 Homestead Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 Homestead Pl, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home w Lush Landscaping! This home lots of windows, decorative lighting and neutral wall colors throughout. Huge dining room upon entry w wood floors and decorative lighting. Living room has dark wood flooring, ceiling fan, stone wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves and is open to the kitchen. Galley kitchen has tons of cabinet space, gas range, and built-in microwave. Spacious bedrooms w tiled floors and large windows. Separate utility room w storage. Backyard has covered patio, large shade trees and plenty of space for entertaining. Garland ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Homestead Place have any available units?
1830 Homestead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Homestead Place have?
Some of 1830 Homestead Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Homestead Place currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Homestead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Homestead Place pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Homestead Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1830 Homestead Place offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Homestead Place offers parking.
Does 1830 Homestead Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Homestead Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Homestead Place have a pool?
No, 1830 Homestead Place does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Homestead Place have accessible units?
No, 1830 Homestead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Homestead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Homestead Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District