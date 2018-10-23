All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

1802 Lewis Dr

1802 Lewis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Lewis Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland is 1,692 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, ceramic, appliances, laminate and vinyl floors, W/D connections, a gorgeous fireplace, ceiling fans in vaulted ceilings throughout and central heat/air! [AT-B] The corner-lot home also features vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Enjoy the large, fenced-in backyard with covered patio for outdoor gatherings. The home is located near shopping, dining, entertainment, grocery stores and the bus line on Saturn Rd, and offers easy access to 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Lewis Dr have any available units?
1802 Lewis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Lewis Dr have?
Some of 1802 Lewis Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Lewis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Lewis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Lewis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Lewis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Lewis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Lewis Dr offers parking.
Does 1802 Lewis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Lewis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Lewis Dr have a pool?
No, 1802 Lewis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Lewis Dr have accessible units?
No, 1802 Lewis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Lewis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Lewis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

