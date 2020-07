Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

Move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with Garage converted into a game room. Two car carport.

Freshly painted with new hardwood type and tile flooring.

Home is near Duck Creek Golf Club - just minutes from Firewheel Mall, Lake Ray Hubbard, Downtown Garland, and Firewheel Golf Club.

Storage unit in the back yard for all your extra lawn equipment.