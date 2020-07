Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Interior lot on the the corner, provides lots of landscaping and private fence inside an over-sized backyard. Open entry with 20ft ceilings. Study downstairs, with formal dining and open concept with living and kitchen. Kitchen is completed upgraded with granite and SS. Game room, master bedroom and guest bedrooms up with two full bathrooms. Washer.Dryer.Refrigerator all included, Even yard work is included. Call now to set up appointment