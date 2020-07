Amenities

3 bed 2 bath located minutes from Downtown Garland. This duplex has a private carport as soon as you pull in, as well as a spacious back yard. In addition this duplex has tile flooring throughout and nice storage space. Walking distance to shopping center and grocery store. Located in a Cul de Sac move in ready! *WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT*