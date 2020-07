Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools, this spacious 2 bedroom, 1.1 bathroom. Upgrades include granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, ceramic tiles through out and paint. Nice, functional size kitchen includes all appliances. This property also features a full size laundry room with washer & dryer connections, outside storage space, covered parking and a spacious backyard.