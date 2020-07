Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Wonderful, newly updated home in Garland. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath room. Walk in Laundry Room with storage. Bonus Room can be used as flex space for a workout room, play room, craft room or office. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and a nice backsplash. Call this your dream home and apply today. See supplements for more info or call 469-656-8150 to apply.