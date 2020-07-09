All apartments in Garland
1590 Travis Street
1590 Travis Street

1590 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1590 Travis Street, Garland, TX 75042
Golden Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful home with a yard the Landlord cares for! Rent includes yard maintenance. Come home to this outstanding opportunity. Living room is centered and features a grand white fireplace. Imagine the acoustic sound in this room for movie or game night. Galley Kitchen offers white cabinets and white and black appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top cooktop, oven, and a dishwasher. Granite countertops enhance this functional cook space. Master suite offers sitting area and separate vanity space. Energy efficient features include central air-electric, central heat-gas, 13-15 Seer AC, Ceiling fans and storm windows. ****Home is available for immediate move in****

Home is near Duck Creek Golf Club - just minutes from Firewheel Mall, Lake Ray Hubbard, Downtown Garland, and Firewheel Golf Club.

First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!

*Updated pictures coming soon-pics are during rehab. Mirrors to be installed next week.*

***ACCEPTING VOUCHERS***

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1590 Travis Street have any available units?
1590 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1590 Travis Street have?
Some of 1590 Travis Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1590 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1590 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1590 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1590 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1590 Travis Street offer parking?
No, 1590 Travis Street does not offer parking.
Does 1590 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1590 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1590 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 1590 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1590 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 1590 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1590 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1590 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

