1590 Travis Street

Amenities
A beautiful home with a yard the Landlord cares for! Rent includes yard maintenance. Come home to this outstanding opportunity. Living room is centered and features a grand white fireplace. Imagine the acoustic sound in this room for movie or game night. Galley Kitchen offers white cabinets and white and black appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top cooktop, oven, and a dishwasher. Granite countertops enhance this functional cook space. Master suite offers sitting area and separate vanity space. Energy efficient features include central air-electric, central heat-gas, 13-15 Seer AC, Ceiling fans and storm windows. ****Home is available for immediate move in****
Home is near Duck Creek Golf Club - just minutes from Firewheel Mall, Lake Ray Hubbard, Downtown Garland, and Firewheel Golf Club.
First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!
*Updated pictures coming soon-pics are during rehab. Mirrors to be installed next week.*
***ACCEPTING VOUCHERS***
***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***