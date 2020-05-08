All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1514 Marion Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1514 Marion Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

1514 Marion Dr

1514 Marion Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1514 Marion Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Park Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled home ready for you! Wonderful Garland neighborhood with mature trees and large lots! Home was just updated with cabinets, countertops, appliances, hvac, insulation, and more. Large master suite with newly added master bathroom! Walk in closet in master which is hard to find in homes this age! Laundry connections in master bath fit front load machines stacked or a stackable washer dryer. Dual sinks in master bathroom. Storage shed in the back for storing yard equipment etc. Large storage next to house not included but is negotiable. $50 app fee per occupant over 18. No exceptions. Security deposit due immediately after approval. We do all the paperwork. Apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Marion Dr have any available units?
1514 Marion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Marion Dr have?
Some of 1514 Marion Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Marion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Marion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Marion Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Marion Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Marion Dr offer parking?
No, 1514 Marion Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Marion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Marion Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Marion Dr have a pool?
No, 1514 Marion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Marion Dr have accessible units?
No, 1514 Marion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Marion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Marion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District