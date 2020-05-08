1514 Marion Dr

Amenities

Freshly remodeled home ready for you! Wonderful Garland neighborhood with mature trees and large lots! Home was just updated with cabinets, countertops, appliances, hvac, insulation, and more. Large master suite with newly added master bathroom! Walk in closet in master which is hard to find in homes this age! Laundry connections in master bath fit front load machines stacked or a stackable washer dryer. Dual sinks in master bathroom. Storage shed in the back for storing yard equipment etc. Large storage next to house not included but is negotiable. $50 app fee per occupant over 18. No exceptions. Security deposit due immediately after approval. We do all the paperwork. Apply online!