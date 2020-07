Amenities

WOW!!!!! What can I not say about this house?! It has been totally remodeled with chocolate hardwood and 18 X 18 ceramic floors in bath, Berber frieze carpet,new paint, shaker cabinets, granite countertops, new sinks and faucets, all new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oven, builtin microwave, new glass cook top. This house is also for sale. Will owner finance for 20% down of $290,000 sales price. House is no longer staged. It was only staged for 1st 60 days.