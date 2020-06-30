Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1429 Forest Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1429 Forest Ln
1429 Forest Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1429 Forest Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This nicely remodeled property is close to downtown. It is also secluded. Wonderful, private yard.
You will want to see this.Washer and dryer hookups.
The house did flood on the day of the 8 inch rain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1429 Forest Ln have any available units?
1429 Forest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1429 Forest Ln have?
Some of 1429 Forest Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1429 Forest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Forest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Forest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Forest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1429 Forest Ln offer parking?
No, 1429 Forest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Forest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Forest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Forest Ln have a pool?
No, 1429 Forest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Forest Ln have accessible units?
No, 1429 Forest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Forest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Forest Ln has units with dishwashers.
