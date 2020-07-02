All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:41 AM

1427 Forest Ln

1427 Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Forest Lane, Garland, TX 75042

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
This home has been totally redone on the inside. It is close to downtown Garland and one block away from Garland High School. The fenced yard makes it safe for kids. Hurry for this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Forest Ln have any available units?
1427 Forest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1427 Forest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Forest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Forest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Forest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1427 Forest Ln offer parking?
No, 1427 Forest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Forest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Forest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Forest Ln have a pool?
No, 1427 Forest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Forest Ln have accessible units?
No, 1427 Forest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Forest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Forest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Forest Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 Forest Ln has units with air conditioning.

