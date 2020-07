Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large CORNER LOT! This very well maintained single story home has three bedrooms with a fourth room, big enough for an office or 4th bedroom. Open kitchen has lots of cabinet spaces with granted counter tops and breakfast nook. Home features two fireplaces jetted tub with separate shower. Split bedroom floor plan with nice hardwood floors. You will enjoy the cozy patio whit a beautiful outdoor kitchen. Walking distance to school, Rosehill Park and near all the shops.