Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1317 Beverly Dr
1317 Beverly Dr

1317 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Beverly Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland has been completely updated to include new paint, floors and cabinets throughout. [TT-A] It also features ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, 1-car garage, a fenced-in backyard, and it comes with appliances! The home is in a perfect spot, just down the street from Quail Creek Parkway and James Park, Dollar General and Homer B Johnson Stadium. Best of all, it's just a two-and-a-half mile drive to historic Downtown Garland, with shopping and dining, and Lake Ray Hubbard for lots of outdoor excursions! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Beverly Dr have any available units?
1317 Beverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Beverly Dr have?
Some of 1317 Beverly Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Beverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Beverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Beverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Beverly Dr offers parking.
Does 1317 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Beverly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Beverly Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Beverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Beverly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

