Garland, TX
1302 Greencove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Greencove Drive

1302 Greencove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Greencove Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,596 sf home is located in Garland, TX. This home features hardwood and tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Greencove Drive have any available units?
1302 Greencove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Greencove Drive have?
Some of 1302 Greencove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Greencove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Greencove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Greencove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Greencove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Greencove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Greencove Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 Greencove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Greencove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Greencove Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Greencove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Greencove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Greencove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Greencove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Greencove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

