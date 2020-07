Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedrooms plus a study. Fresh paint and carpet, ready to move in. Wood flooring throughout living areas, master bedroom, and large rooms. Kitchen features center island and plenty of cabinet space. Recent tile flooring with diamond pattern and gas stove. Great large yard. Pets on case-by-case basis with $300 per pet deposit. $50 per adult application fee, use TAR application.