Last updated March 1 2020 at 4:31 AM

1222 Mackey Street

1222 Mackey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Mackey Street, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Moving Ready Home on a corner lot TO LEASE,
- 4 bed with walking closets,
- 2.5 bath, 3 living areas.
This home features a great layout. The open floor plan makes the home light & bright. Spacious family room ready to entertain, kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Main living features a beautiful fireplace and very high ceilings, laminated hardwood floor down stairs and hand scrape hardwood flooring upstairs and crown molding throughout the house . Great backyard with an oversize covered patio, one year old fence perfect for relaxing. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer may stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Mackey Street have any available units?
1222 Mackey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Mackey Street have?
Some of 1222 Mackey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Mackey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Mackey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Mackey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Mackey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1222 Mackey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Mackey Street offers parking.
Does 1222 Mackey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Mackey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Mackey Street have a pool?
No, 1222 Mackey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Mackey Street have accessible units?
No, 1222 Mackey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Mackey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Mackey Street has units with dishwashers.

