1222 Mackey Street

Stunning Moving Ready Home on a corner lot TO LEASE,

- 4 bed with walking closets,

- 2.5 bath, 3 living areas.

This home features a great layout. The open floor plan makes the home light & bright. Spacious family room ready to entertain, kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Main living features a beautiful fireplace and very high ceilings, laminated hardwood floor down stairs and hand scrape hardwood flooring upstairs and crown molding throughout the house . Great backyard with an oversize covered patio, one year old fence perfect for relaxing. Stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer may stay.