Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:59 PM

1214 Regal Drive

1214 Regal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Regal Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3bd, 2bth family home in a wonderful neighborhood in Garland. Open kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet’s space and above stove microwave. Large Family room with vaulted ceiling and a fan. Formal living area is beautiful. Freshly painted and laminate flooring throughout, tiles in Entry, kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has dual vanity with separate shower and garden tub. Fenced huge back yard. Close to Schools, Park, shopping centers, Walmart, Target, and George Bush Turnpike
Govt. Section 8 programs or vouchers is NOT accepted. Sorry, no smoking or pets.
See Transaction Desk for Eligibility requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

