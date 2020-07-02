1214 Regal Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 3bd, 2bth family home in a wonderful neighborhood in Garland. Open kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet’s space and above stove microwave. Large Family room with vaulted ceiling and a fan. Formal living area is beautiful. Freshly painted and laminate flooring throughout, tiles in Entry, kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has dual vanity with separate shower and garden tub. Fenced huge back yard. Close to Schools, Park, shopping centers, Walmart, Target, and George Bush Turnpike
Govt. Section 8 programs or vouchers is NOT accepted. Sorry, no smoking or pets.
See Transaction Desk for Eligibility requirements.