1214 Regal Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3bd, 2bth family home in a wonderful neighborhood in Garland. Open kitchen with granite counter top, breakfast nook, plenty of cabinet’s space and above stove microwave. Large Family room with vaulted ceiling and a fan. Formal living area is beautiful. Freshly painted and laminate flooring throughout, tiles in Entry, kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has dual vanity with separate shower and garden tub. Fenced huge back yard. Close to Schools, Park, shopping centers, Walmart, Target, and George Bush Turnpike

Govt. Section 8 programs or vouchers is NOT accepted. Sorry, no smoking or pets.

See Transaction Desk for Eligibility requirements.