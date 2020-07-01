All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 East Centerville Road

1209 East Centerville Road · No Longer Available
Location

1209 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready house near family and pet friendly Embry and Rick Oden parks features a beautifully updated, partially furnished studio unit in the back yard. Great for a family with grown children or in-laws. Must see! The studio rents separately.
Public Driving Directions: On 635 E take exit 436 B to merge onto 635 Express, merge. Keep right toward Royal LN-Miller Rd. Turn R onto Miller Rd. The destination is on your right.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

