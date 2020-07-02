Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! Great property with a covered decking the backyard! Amazing floor plan with a great size master bedroom area! Beautiful brick fireplace! Great kitchen and living areas!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Jessica Drive have any available units?
114 Jessica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
What amenities does 114 Jessica Drive have?
Some of 114 Jessica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Jessica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Jessica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.