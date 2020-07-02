All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:10 PM

114 Jessica Drive

114 Jessica Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Jessica Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! Great property with a covered decking the backyard! Amazing floor plan with a great size master bedroom area! Beautiful brick fireplace! Great kitchen and living areas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Jessica Drive have any available units?
114 Jessica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Jessica Drive have?
Some of 114 Jessica Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Jessica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Jessica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Jessica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 Jessica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 114 Jessica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 Jessica Drive offers parking.
Does 114 Jessica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Jessica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Jessica Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Jessica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Jessica Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Jessica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Jessica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Jessica Drive has units with dishwashers.

