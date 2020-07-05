All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1125 Gardengate Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1125 Gardengate Circle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:06 PM

1125 Gardengate Circle

1125 Gardengate Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1125 Gardengate Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Club Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees in a cozy community in Garland. Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 baths home with a neutral color paint, wood floors and new Carpet.Kitchen has been updated with Stainless Steel appliances and counter tops. Both bathrooms have also been updated.Kitchen is open to the living den with a fireplace.The strategic positioning of this home puts you within minutes of the I30, I635, and The George W Bush Turnpike, which is ideal for all types of living and working situations. Great modern style open floor plan is ideal for family nights and friendly gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Gardengate Circle have any available units?
1125 Gardengate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Gardengate Circle have?
Some of 1125 Gardengate Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Gardengate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Gardengate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Gardengate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Gardengate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1125 Gardengate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Gardengate Circle offers parking.
Does 1125 Gardengate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Gardengate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Gardengate Circle have a pool?
No, 1125 Gardengate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Gardengate Circle have accessible units?
No, 1125 Gardengate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Gardengate Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Gardengate Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District