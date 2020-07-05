1125 Gardengate Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees in a cozy community in Garland. Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 baths home with a neutral color paint, wood floors and new Carpet.Kitchen has been updated with Stainless Steel appliances and counter tops. Both bathrooms have also been updated.Kitchen is open to the living den with a fireplace.The strategic positioning of this home puts you within minutes of the I30, I635, and The George W Bush Turnpike, which is ideal for all types of living and working situations. Great modern style open floor plan is ideal for family nights and friendly gatherings.