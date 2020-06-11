1105 Mill River Drive

Amenities
Great place to call home! The home has two nice sized living areas, on of the living areas is a combination living dining area. The main living area has a nice closet in it. Plenty of cabinets in the breakfast and kitchen area the refrigerator is already there too! Pets are on a case by case basis,
The backyard has a large covered deck , patio area low maintenance backyard too. No carpet in the home so the floors are easy to maintain as well. Come see this great place! Owner prefers a 2 year lease
Spa is not working and will not be repaired or removed. Refrigerator is a non warrantied item will not be repaired or replaced should it stop working