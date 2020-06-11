All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

1105 Mill River Drive

1105 Mill River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Mill River Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Great place to call home! The home has two nice sized living areas, on of the living areas is a combination living dining area. The main living area has a nice closet in it. Plenty of cabinets in the breakfast and kitchen area the refrigerator is already there too! Pets are on a case by case basis,

The backyard has a large covered deck , patio area low maintenance backyard too. No carpet in the home so the floors are easy to maintain as well. Come see this great place! Owner prefers a 2 year lease

Spa is not working and will not be repaired or removed. Refrigerator is a non warrantied item will not be repaired or replaced should it stop working

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Mill River Drive have any available units?
1105 Mill River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Mill River Drive have?
Some of 1105 Mill River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Mill River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Mill River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Mill River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Mill River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Mill River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Mill River Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Mill River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Mill River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Mill River Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Mill River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Mill River Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Mill River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Mill River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Mill River Drive has units with dishwashers.

