1105 Mill River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great place to call home! The home has two nice sized living areas, on of the living areas is a combination living dining area. The main living area has a nice closet in it. Plenty of cabinets in the breakfast and kitchen area the refrigerator is already there too! Pets are on a case by case basis,



The backyard has a large covered deck , patio area low maintenance backyard too. No carpet in the home so the floors are easy to maintain as well. Come see this great place! Owner prefers a 2 year lease



Spa is not working and will not be repaired or removed. Refrigerator is a non warrantied item will not be repaired or replaced should it stop working