Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1102 High Mesa Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:56 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1102 High Mesa Drive
1102 High Mesa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1102 High Mesa Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***3 Bedroom brick home with 2 bathrooms.***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have any available units?
1102 High Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1102 High Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 High Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 High Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 High Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 High Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 High Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
