All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 102 Kings Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
102 Kings Row
Last updated September 29 2019 at 4:43 AM

102 Kings Row

102 Kings Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

102 Kings Row, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Roomy duplex across from Duck Creek Park with a screened patio and fenced yard with new flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace lead into the eat in kitchen providing an open concept floor plan.

The eat in kitchen has a pantry and bay window and brand new appliances. Please note that the resident provides their own refrigerator.

The laundry room is conveniently located between the master and 2nd bedroom with shelves above the washer dryer connections.

Drive into the two car carport with storage and two additional parking spaces for direct access to yard and screened in Patio.

The only person that will contact you is Sharon Couch. If you meet with anyone see their Drivers License to confirm their identity.
Roomy duplex across from Duck Creek Park with a screened patio and fenced yard with new flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace lead into the eat in kitchen providing an open concept floor plan.

The eat in kitchen has a pantry and bay window and brand new appliances. Please note that the resident provides their own refrigerator.

The laundry room is conveniently located between the master, 2nd bedroom and guest bathroom with storage above with the washer dryer connections.

Drive into the two car carport with storage and two additional parking spaces for direct access to yard and screened in Patio.

The previous resident lived here 9 years so we won't have current photos available until the home is made ready with the new flooring and new appliances installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Kings Row have any available units?
102 Kings Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Kings Row have?
Some of 102 Kings Row's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Kings Row currently offering any rent specials?
102 Kings Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Kings Row pet-friendly?
No, 102 Kings Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 102 Kings Row offer parking?
Yes, 102 Kings Row offers parking.
Does 102 Kings Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Kings Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Kings Row have a pool?
No, 102 Kings Row does not have a pool.
Does 102 Kings Row have accessible units?
No, 102 Kings Row does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Kings Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Kings Row has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District