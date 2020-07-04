102 Kings Row

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Roomy duplex across from Duck Creek Park with a screened patio and fenced yard with new flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a cathedral ceiling and wood burning fireplace lead into the eat in kitchen providing an open concept floor plan.



The eat in kitchen has a pantry and bay window and brand new appliances. Please note that the resident provides their own refrigerator.



The laundry room is conveniently located between the master and 2nd bedroom with shelves above the washer dryer connections.



Drive into the two car carport with storage and two additional parking spaces for direct access to yard and screened in Patio.



The only person that will contact you is Sharon Couch. If you meet with anyone see their Drivers License to confirm their identity.

The previous resident lived here 9 years so we won't have current photos available until the home is made ready with the new flooring and new appliances installed.