8609 Nicholson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bed,3.5 bath house to lease in prime West Frisco location in the Heritage Village neighborhood. Formal dining, Study Room, Living room. New carpet, hardwood floor downstairs except for master bed room. Kitchen has upgraded beautiful granite counter tops. Gorgeous Patio with Nice large fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends in outdoors. Energy Efficient home. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. Less than six miles from the Ford Center at the Star, 7 miles from Legacy West and Shops at Legacy and 6 miles from the Stonebirar Mall. Easy access to Highway 121, Legacy office building, DNT and just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Tenant is allowed to paint neutral colors.