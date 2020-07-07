All apartments in Frisco
8609 Nicholson Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:42 AM

8609 Nicholson Drive

8609 Nicholson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Nicholson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed,3.5 bath house to lease in prime West Frisco location in the Heritage Village neighborhood. Formal dining, Study Room, Living room. New carpet, hardwood floor downstairs except for master bed room. Kitchen has upgraded beautiful granite counter tops. Gorgeous Patio with Nice large fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends in outdoors. Energy Efficient home. Highly sought after Frisco ISD. Less than six miles from the Ford Center at the Star, 7 miles from Legacy West and Shops at Legacy and 6 miles from the Stonebirar Mall. Easy access to Highway 121, Legacy office building, DNT and just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Tenant is allowed to paint neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Nicholson Drive have any available units?
8609 Nicholson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Nicholson Drive have?
Some of 8609 Nicholson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Nicholson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Nicholson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Nicholson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Nicholson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8609 Nicholson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Nicholson Drive offers parking.
Does 8609 Nicholson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Nicholson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Nicholson Drive have a pool?
No, 8609 Nicholson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Nicholson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8609 Nicholson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Nicholson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Nicholson Drive has units with dishwashers.

