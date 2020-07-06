8101 Snowmass Drive

Amenities

Contemporary luxurious new 2019 townhouse. 4 bed 3.5 bath 3-level in heart of Frisco access to Top Rated schools. Open concept living-dining area and kitchen, Spacious Master has large walk-in closet. Many upgrades, gorgeous Hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, 2 car garage epoxy floor, home monitoring and security camera, FRIDGE, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. Independent community with access to swimming pool and huge greenery park across the house. Great location with immediate access to highways (at Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn 121). Quick easy access entertainment, dining and shopping, Stonebriar mall, the shops at legacy, Legacy West and nearby to the Star (Cowboys) facility. MUST SEE!