Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:58 PM

8101 Snowmass Drive

8101 Snowmass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8101 Snowmass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Contemporary luxurious new 2019 townhouse. 4 bed 3.5 bath 3-level in heart of Frisco access to Top Rated schools. Open concept living-dining area and kitchen, Spacious Master has large walk-in closet. Many upgrades, gorgeous Hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, 2 car garage epoxy floor, home monitoring and security camera, FRIDGE, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. Independent community with access to swimming pool and huge greenery park across the house. Great location with immediate access to highways (at Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn 121). Quick easy access entertainment, dining and shopping, Stonebriar mall, the shops at legacy, Legacy West and nearby to the Star (Cowboys) facility. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Snowmass Drive have any available units?
8101 Snowmass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 Snowmass Drive have?
Some of 8101 Snowmass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Snowmass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Snowmass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Snowmass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8101 Snowmass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8101 Snowmass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8101 Snowmass Drive offers parking.
Does 8101 Snowmass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 Snowmass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Snowmass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8101 Snowmass Drive has a pool.
Does 8101 Snowmass Drive have accessible units?
No, 8101 Snowmass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Snowmass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 Snowmass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

