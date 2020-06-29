All apartments in Frisco
7675 Dotter Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7675 Dotter Dr.

7675 Dotter Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7675 Dotter Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Remarkable Property Boasting with Upscale Class - Great Drive Appeal! Boasting with Upscale Class!Beautiful downstairs sitting room has stone fireplace that towers up to the vaulted ceiling!Beautiful wood floors!Extensive kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops!Awesome entertainment room!!Master has custom closet system while the elegant grand master bath has jetted tub,walk-in shower and granite dual vanities!Three car garage and vast green yard with covered patio! Close proximity to HWY 121 and walking distance to elementary school!

(RLNE1949607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 Dotter Dr. have any available units?
7675 Dotter Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7675 Dotter Dr. have?
Some of 7675 Dotter Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 Dotter Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7675 Dotter Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 Dotter Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7675 Dotter Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7675 Dotter Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7675 Dotter Dr. offers parking.
Does 7675 Dotter Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7675 Dotter Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 Dotter Dr. have a pool?
No, 7675 Dotter Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7675 Dotter Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7675 Dotter Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 Dotter Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7675 Dotter Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

