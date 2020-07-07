6306 Chimney Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Fabulous Highland Home in Phillips Creek Ranch located in Sheridan.Bright and light thru out w a soaring beamed ceiling.Open floorplan includes Master suite w bed & bath downstairs + study, formal din & eat in kitchen + nook and for din.The kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, oversized island,gas range & tons of storage. Marmol floors in main liv areas. Upstairs is perfect for the kids w a game room, media room & study area. Backyard is ready for entertaining w huge yard & covered porch perfect for a barbecue.Walk to Bledsoe, Pearson & Reedy schools.Subdiv. features 2 community centers several swimming pools, club house & state of art fitness center. Don’t miss this lovely house, Move in ready.