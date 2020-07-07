All apartments in Frisco
6306 Chimney Peak

6306 Chimney Peak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Chimney Peak Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fabulous Highland Home in Phillips Creek Ranch located in Sheridan.Bright and light thru out w a soaring beamed ceiling.Open floorplan includes Master suite w bed & bath downstairs + study, formal din & eat in kitchen + nook and for din.The kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, oversized island,gas range & tons of storage. Marmol floors in main liv areas. Upstairs is perfect for the kids w a game room, media room & study area. Backyard is ready for entertaining w huge yard & covered porch perfect for a barbecue.Walk to Bledsoe, Pearson & Reedy schools.Subdiv. features 2 community centers several swimming pools, club house & state of art fitness center. Don’t miss this lovely house, Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Chimney Peak have any available units?
6306 Chimney Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Chimney Peak have?
Some of 6306 Chimney Peak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Chimney Peak currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Chimney Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Chimney Peak pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Chimney Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6306 Chimney Peak offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Chimney Peak offers parking.
Does 6306 Chimney Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Chimney Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Chimney Peak have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Chimney Peak has a pool.
Does 6306 Chimney Peak have accessible units?
No, 6306 Chimney Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Chimney Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Chimney Peak does not have units with dishwashers.

