Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:17 PM

5405 Moonlight Lane

5405 Moonlight Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Moonlight Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Home loaded with upgrades located in Lone Star Ranch Community with great ammenities. Polished stained concrete floors thru-out, no carpets. Open and bright, lots of natural light & windows. Open floor plan with rotunda foyer that steals the show. Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, stained cabinets, gas cooktop, breakfast patio, stone fireplace, surround wiring, Bronze fixtures, niches, recessed ceilings, columns, luxury bath & walking and big master closet. Pavestone patio, low maintenance and much more. Includes Refrigerator, washer & dryer. You don't have to preview this home. Please see Documents for instructions on how to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Moonlight Lane have any available units?
5405 Moonlight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Moonlight Lane have?
Some of 5405 Moonlight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Moonlight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Moonlight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Moonlight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Moonlight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5405 Moonlight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Moonlight Lane offers parking.
Does 5405 Moonlight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 Moonlight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Moonlight Lane have a pool?
No, 5405 Moonlight Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Moonlight Lane have accessible units?
No, 5405 Moonlight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Moonlight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Moonlight Lane has units with dishwashers.

