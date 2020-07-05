All apartments in Frisco
4109 Nobleman Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

4109 Nobleman Drive

4109 Nobleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Nobleman Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful & well-maintained brick single-family home with 4 beds and 2 baths. This home is absolutely spacious and flows well. Nice exposure to natural light in the open kitchen and breakfast area. Nice living room with new carpet, brick fireplace and view to the backyard. Deep clean for the rest carpet area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and shower separate tub. Close to shopping and easy access to the tollway. Small pet, cat and small dog allowed. The landlord will do detail clean up and deep clean on the carpet before a move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Nobleman Drive have any available units?
4109 Nobleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Nobleman Drive have?
Some of 4109 Nobleman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Nobleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Nobleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Nobleman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Nobleman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Nobleman Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Nobleman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Nobleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Nobleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Nobleman Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Nobleman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Nobleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Nobleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Nobleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Nobleman Drive has units with dishwashers.

