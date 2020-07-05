4109 Nobleman Drive

Amenities

Beautiful & well-maintained brick single-family home with 4 beds and 2 baths. This home is absolutely spacious and flows well. Nice exposure to natural light in the open kitchen and breakfast area. Nice living room with new carpet, brick fireplace and view to the backyard. Deep clean for the rest carpet area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and shower separate tub. Close to shopping and easy access to the tollway. Small pet, cat and small dog allowed. The landlord will do detail clean up and deep clean on the carpet before a move in.