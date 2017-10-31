All apartments in Frisco
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:27 AM

1326 Patch Grove Dr.

1326 Patch Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Patch Grove Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ravishing 4 Bed 3.5 Bath in Friscos Grayhawk Subdivision! - Ravishing 4 Bed 3.5 Bath in Friscos Grayhawk Subdivision! This home features soaring ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and the upper landing living room as well as select bedrooms. The living room hosts a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Eat in kitchen offers black granite counters and island for more prep and lots of cabinet space for storage. Split master suite has wood flooring, dual vanities, garden tub, linen closet and separate shower. Backyard offers a finished deck and tons of lush landscaping. Only small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have any available units?
1326 Patch Grove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have?
Some of 1326 Patch Grove Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Patch Grove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Patch Grove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Patch Grove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. offer parking?
No, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have a pool?
No, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Patch Grove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Patch Grove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

