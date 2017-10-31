1326 Patch Grove Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ravishing 4 Bed 3.5 Bath in Friscos Grayhawk Subdivision! - Ravishing 4 Bed 3.5 Bath in Friscos Grayhawk Subdivision! This home features soaring ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and the upper landing living room as well as select bedrooms. The living room hosts a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Eat in kitchen offers black granite counters and island for more prep and lots of cabinet space for storage. Split master suite has wood flooring, dual vanities, garden tub, linen closet and separate shower. Backyard offers a finished deck and tons of lush landscaping. Only small pets allowed.



(RLNE2673544)