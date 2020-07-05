13082 Belle Isle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Splendid, Sweet and No other Equal! Fabulous home with pool, spa, and amazing yard! This home features all the goodies like hardwoods thru out, double ovens, wine grotto, antiqued cabinets, tons of countertop space, island, plantation shutters, surround sound, stone fireplace, 2 covered patios and so much more. The oversized gameroom and media room is ready for endless hours of entertainment. You will not believe the master bathroom. It will have you praising the spa gods daily. Yard and pool maintenance is included. Frisco ISD!