Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12648 Seaton Circle

12648 Seaton Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12648 Seaton Cir, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Park Avenue custom home with 5 bedrooms and over 4600 sqft located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious kitchen features a huge center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of storage and counter space. Home features handscraped hardwood flooring, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and door hardware, a split staircase+beautiful archways. Split master suite has a private fireplace, sitting area, and an attached bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub+ separate shower. Upstairs features Jack+Jill bathrooms, spacious bedroom, large game room, and a prewired home theater room. Just minutes from DNT, the new Dallas Cowboys practice facility and Toyota's North American Headquarters. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12648 Seaton Circle have any available units?
12648 Seaton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12648 Seaton Circle have?
Some of 12648 Seaton Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12648 Seaton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12648 Seaton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12648 Seaton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12648 Seaton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12648 Seaton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12648 Seaton Circle offers parking.
Does 12648 Seaton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12648 Seaton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12648 Seaton Circle have a pool?
No, 12648 Seaton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12648 Seaton Circle have accessible units?
No, 12648 Seaton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12648 Seaton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12648 Seaton Circle has units with dishwashers.

