12648 Seaton Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning Park Avenue custom home with 5 bedrooms and over 4600 sqft located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious kitchen features a huge center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of storage and counter space. Home features handscraped hardwood flooring, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and door hardware, a split staircase+beautiful archways. Split master suite has a private fireplace, sitting area, and an attached bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub+ separate shower. Upstairs features Jack+Jill bathrooms, spacious bedroom, large game room, and a prewired home theater room. Just minutes from DNT, the new Dallas Cowboys practice facility and Toyota's North American Headquarters. A must see!