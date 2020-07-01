All apartments in Frisco
11905 Stephenville Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:39 AM

11905 Stephenville Drive

11905 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11905 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful home close to highly rated Frisco school! A great front porch provides a wonderful drive-up to this
home with its many upgrades. Just inside the front door is a french doored study. The updated kitchen features
stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large island with open flow to the family room with fireplace and gas logs. All rooms spacious with lots of natural light. Master bedroom and its bath make wonderful retreat. Secondary bedrooms share access to a full bath with granite countertop and a modern sink. For further enjoyment good size backyard has a gorgeous patio and arbor with a board-on-board fence providing privacy. Pool,playgrounds and parks just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 Stephenville Drive have any available units?
11905 Stephenville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11905 Stephenville Drive have?
Some of 11905 Stephenville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11905 Stephenville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11905 Stephenville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 Stephenville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11905 Stephenville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11905 Stephenville Drive offer parking?
No, 11905 Stephenville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11905 Stephenville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11905 Stephenville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 Stephenville Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11905 Stephenville Drive has a pool.
Does 11905 Stephenville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11905 Stephenville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 Stephenville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11905 Stephenville Drive has units with dishwashers.

